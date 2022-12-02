Rs 62.96bln spent on 2.855m people through Sehat Card in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 62.96 billion on free treatment of more than 2.855 million people through indoor treatment under Sehat Sahulat Programme in private and public sector hospitals.

This was informed by Punjab Health Secretary Ahmad Javaid Qazi, here on Friday. He said the programme was being implemented in 800 public and private sector hospitals including 196 public and 604 private hospitals where free indoor treatment facilities were being provided.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, more than 632,000 people received facility of dialysis, 64,800 coronary angiography, 67,300 women underwent process of normal delivery, 270,000 cesarean, 42,000 hernia surgery, 44,400 chemotherapy, 32,800 citizens received angioplasty treatment and more than 215,900 citizens received eye treatment/ operation through the Sehat Sahulat Programme so far.

The secretary said that cyberknife treatment facility had also been provided to cancer patients through the Sehat Card while dengue patients were also getting free treatment facility from empaneled government hospitals of the province through the card.