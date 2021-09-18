Rs 8 bln uplift schemes initiated in PK-6, Swat:Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Saturday said the provincial government has initiated Rs 8 billion record uplift schemes in PK-6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Saturday said the provincial government has initiated Rs 8 billion record uplift schemes in PK-6.

Addressing a ceremony in tehsil Barikot, Swat wherein dozen of PPP workers announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Dr Amjad congratulated newly entrants for joining poor friendly political party. He said the government has prioritized merit policy in all sectors and departments which resulted in elimination of different mafia networks from the societies.

He said that record uplift schemes were kicked off in PK-6, Swat which would bring the district at par with other developed cities of the country.

The minister slammed the past rulers for poor policies and bad governance in the province, which he said had destroyed all the institutions, even the schools was lacking basic facilities. He said PTI government was focusing on massive to minor issues so that the dream of prosperous Pakistan could be achieved.