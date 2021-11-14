UrduPoint.com

Rs 80m Projects Being Initiated In Allama Iqbal Town: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Local Governments and Community Development(LG&CD) Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday said that development projects worth Rs 80 million were being initiated in Union Council 212, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

These projects include the construction of water supply, sewerage and roads. He promised that all basic facilities would be provided to the people of PP-160.

Addressing a function held at Olympia Street, Allama Iqbal Town, he said that provision of facilities to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was top priority of the PTI government.

Later, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed also inaugurated a measles vaccination campaign in Allama Iqbal Town by vaccinating a minor girl.

Rai Sattar Tahir, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Ghulam Mustafa, Faisal Abbas, and other PTI leaders were also present.

