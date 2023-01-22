UrduPoint.com

Rs. 99.42m Utilized Under Science Talent Farming Scheme During 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Rs. 99.42m utilized under Science Talent Farming Scheme during 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :An amount of Rs. 99.42 million was utilized for the monetary benefits and the additional interventions designed for the students under the Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) Phase-I of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) during the year 2021-22.

According to an official source, the main objective behind the STFS, conceived by PSF, was to support and groom the talented but less privileged science students from government schools, in their studies and groom them to become productive scientists.

The scheme was also aimed at grooming and supporting the selected students by progressively exposing them to advancements in science and mathematics through an inquiry-based learning approach and arrange training sessions for students on Inquiry Based Science education (IBSE).

The scheme also focused on promotion or popularization of Science and Technology through different platforms including but not limited to social, print and digital media for teenagers, young adults and specifically, the out of school children.

Besides, a database or tracking system was also established of all the beneficiary students of the project.

Under the STFS, as many as 500 students are selected each year through evaluation by a specialized testing agency e.g. NTS, CTS etc. Scientific aptitude test is conducted in three phases including Specialized written or screening test, Paper Based IQ Test 60 and Presentation on innovative ideas/Interview The scholarships of Rs.

15,000 per month is given to each successful student for 05 years while for the disable students, the scholarship amount is Rs. 18,000/- per month. The programme also provide tuition fee of Rs.10,000 per year for each student.

Under the STFS, research projects are developed by each student every year, under the supervision of a university teacher or researcher while science graduates also provide guidance to these students.

Science lectures, Presentations, Film/ Planetarium Shows and Hands on activities through mobile Science Labs as well visits to universities and Science and Technology organizations both at national and international levels were also part of the programme.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) is the apex body for promotion and funding of scientific and technological research and other related activities in the country.

The activities and programmes undertaken by the Foundation included Promotion and Financing of Scientific Research in the Country and the Utilization of the Research results, Promotion and Popularization of Science in Society, International Liaison and Establishment of Comprehensive Scientific and Technological Information Dissemination Centers.

The main functions of the foundation include research support, and science popularization, planning and development etc., are performed by the Science Wing of the Foundation.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Mobile Student Young Media All From Government Million NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

51 minutes ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

7 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

16 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.