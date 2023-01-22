Rs. 99.42m utilized under Science Talent Farming Scheme during 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :An amount of Rs. 99.42 million was utilized for the monetary benefits and the additional interventions designed for the students under the Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) Phase-I of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) during the year 2021-22.

According to an official source, the main objective behind the STFS, conceived by PSF, was to support and groom the talented but less privileged science students from government schools, in their studies and groom them to become productive scientists.

The scheme was also aimed at grooming and supporting the selected students by progressively exposing them to advancements in science and mathematics through an inquiry-based learning approach and arrange training sessions for students on Inquiry Based Science education (IBSE).

The scheme also focused on promotion or popularization of Science and Technology through different platforms including but not limited to social, print and digital media for teenagers, young adults and specifically, the out of school children.

Besides, a database or tracking system was also established of all the beneficiary students of the project.

Under the STFS, as many as 500 students are selected each year through evaluation by a specialized testing agency e.g. NTS, CTS etc. Scientific aptitude test is conducted in three phases including Specialized written or screening test, Paper Based IQ Test 60 and Presentation on innovative ideas/Interview The scholarships of Rs.

15,000 per month is given to each successful student for 05 years while for the disable students, the scholarship amount is Rs. 18,000/- per month. The programme also provide tuition fee of Rs.10,000 per year for each student.

Under the STFS, research projects are developed by each student every year, under the supervision of a university teacher or researcher while science graduates also provide guidance to these students.

Science lectures, Presentations, Film/ Planetarium Shows and Hands on activities through mobile Science Labs as well visits to universities and Science and Technology organizations both at national and international levels were also part of the programme.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) is the apex body for promotion and funding of scientific and technological research and other related activities in the country.

The activities and programmes undertaken by the Foundation included Promotion and Financing of Scientific Research in the Country and the Utilization of the Research results, Promotion and Popularization of Science in Society, International Liaison and Establishment of Comprehensive Scientific and Technological Information Dissemination Centers.

The main functions of the foundation include research support, and science popularization, planning and development etc., are performed by the Science Wing of the Foundation.

