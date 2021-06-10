Rs103.970 mln spent on Panagahs during current FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has spent a sum of Rs103.970 million on countrywide Panagahs (shelter home) till March during the current financial year 2021.

According to the Economic Survey launched here by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday, the Federal provincial collaboration has been ensured to improve the standards of Panagahs.

The countrywide shelter homes were providing night stay, two times meal, essentials and hygiene facilities to the deserving labourers and daily wagers. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has been assigned to improve the quality standards of Panagahs.

All five Panagahs established in Islamabad have already been upgraded to one star facility. While four new shelter homes have been established in Gwadar, Lasbela, Chaman and Quetta districts of Balochistan. Likewise five shelter homes have been set up in Karachi Sindh and one in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.