Rs.2.2 Bln Package Finalized For Zakhakhel Bazaar, Adjoining Areas In Khyber District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has finalized a development package of Rs. 2.2 billion for backward Zakhakhel bazaar and adjoining areas in Khyber district.

The developmental would be utilized in seven sectors in three years .

The sectors include municipalities, public health engineering, irrigation, agriculture, skills development, livestock and forestry.

The development package was chalked out with consultation of the local community keeping in view backwardness and needs of the region.

The basic purpose of the development package is to introduce such projects which create employment opportunities for local youth and generating economic activity in the region.

The key projects included in the development projects include 10 drinking water projects worth Rs.

40.6 million, 42 solar pressure pumps at cost of Rs. 170 million, 13 projects of irrigation channels cost Rs. 80 million, 22 projects of flood prevention work cost Rs.160 million, 15 Pounds for water preservation cost Rs.160 million, 21 solar tube wells cost Rs. 21 million and internship program for youth cost Rs. 20 million,.

Under the development package, an amount of Rs. 560 million would be spent to increase crops production, enhance capacity of farmers and promotion of modern technology in agriculture sector. To enhance skills development of youth Rs. 200 million would be utilized for the benefit of 1000 youth.

Under the Rs.170 million livestock projects, cattle would be provided for the promotion of poultry and Rs. 40 million for distribution of plants and nurseries among the local community.

