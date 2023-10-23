Open Menu

Rs.401.5 Mln Fine Imposed On 3136 Electricity Thieves, 3014 Booked In 45 Days: FESCO Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thieves, 3014 booked in 45 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.401.5 million on 3136 electricity thieves caught during last 45 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.401.5 million on 3136 electricity thieves caught during last 45 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 45 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3136 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.401.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.662 million in addition to recovering Rs.220 million from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3014 accused whereas the police arrested 2549 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.847 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 68,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad district, 1031 electricity thieves were caught and fine of more than 2.8 million detection units amounting to Rs.130 million was imposed on them.

In Jhang district, 314 electricity thieves were fined more than 1.152 million detection units amounting to Rs.48.1 million.

In district Bhakkar, 329 electricity thieves were caught and fined with 847,000 detection units amounting to Rs.43.3 million.

Similarly, more than 1.07 million detection units amounting to Rs.49.8 million were imposed on 349 electricity thieves in Chiniot district.

In Khushab district, 106 power pilferers were nabbed and handed down with more than 360,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.16.8 million.

In district Mianwali, more than 847,000 detection units amounting to Rs.38.9 million were imposed on 379 electricity thieves.

In district Sargodha, 349 power thieves were caught and a fine of more than 849,000 detection units amounting to Rs.37.8 million was imposed on them.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 245 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 629,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.5 million, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

47 seconds ago
 Lahore chamber demands cut in power, gas tariffs

Lahore chamber demands cut in power, gas tariffs

50 seconds ago
 Gastro takes 60,000 lives per annum in Pakistan: E ..

Gastro takes 60,000 lives per annum in Pakistan: Experts

51 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates Health Week at RHC Lal Sohanra

DC inaugurates Health Week at RHC Lal Sohanra

53 seconds ago
 Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever e ..

Dubai private-school sector records highest-ever enrolment in 2023-24 academic y ..

13 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Pe ..

KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Advanced Petro Services for facility in K ..

13 minutes ago
Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with EC ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with ECO member states

14 minutes ago
 Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan ..

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan's economic growth: Caretaker ..

15 minutes ago
 ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal ci ..

ADC reviews cleanliness arrangements in Narowal city

14 minutes ago
 Country’s exports to be further improved with Ch ..

Country’s exports to be further improved with Chinese investment in SEZs: SCCI

14 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with ADGMA to empower 5,000 nati ..

28 minutes ago
 ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

ACP hosts Musical concert 'Cante Jondo'

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan