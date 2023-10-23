Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thieves, 3014 booked in 45 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.401.5 million on 3136 electricity thieves caught during last 45 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 45 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3136 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.401.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.662 million in addition to recovering Rs.220 million from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3014 accused whereas the police arrested 2549 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.847 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 68,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad district, 1031 electricity thieves were caught and fine of more than 2.8 million detection units amounting to Rs.130 million was imposed on them.

In Jhang district, 314 electricity thieves were fined more than 1.152 million detection units amounting to Rs.48.1 million.

In district Bhakkar, 329 electricity thieves were caught and fined with 847,000 detection units amounting to Rs.43.3 million.

Similarly, more than 1.07 million detection units amounting to Rs.49.8 million were imposed on 349 electricity thieves in Chiniot district.

In Khushab district, 106 power pilferers were nabbed and handed down with more than 360,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.16.8 million.

In district Mianwali, more than 847,000 detection units amounting to Rs.38.9 million were imposed on 379 electricity thieves.

In district Sargodha, 349 power thieves were caught and a fine of more than 849,000 detection units amounting to Rs.37.8 million was imposed on them.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 245 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 629,000 detection units amounting to Rs.31.5 million, spokesman added.