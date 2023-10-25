Open Menu

Rs.409.9 Mln Fine Imposed On 3216 Electricity Thieves, 3089 Booked In 47 Days: FESCO Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.409.9 million on 3216 electricity thieves caught during last 47 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.409.9 million on 3216 electricity thieves caught during last 47 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 47 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3216 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.409.9 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 8.818 million in addition to getting Rs.229.4 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3089 accused whereas the police arrested 2574 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 38 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.951 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 64,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1052 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

132.8 million under 2.848 million detection units.

He said that 329 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1184,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.50 million.

Similarly, 339 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 866,000 detection units amounting to Rs.44.4 million.

In Chiniot district, 351 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1072,000 detection units amounting to Rs.49.8 million.

Meanwhile, more than 364,000 detection units amounting to Rs.17 million was imposed on 108 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 395 electricity thieves were caught and more than 879,000 detection units amounting to Rs.40 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 353 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 853,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.38.3 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 254 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 645,000 detection units amounting to Rs.32.5 million, he added.

