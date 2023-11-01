Rs.428.5m fine imposed on 3409 electricity thieves, 3248 booked in 54 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.428.5 million on 3409 electricity thieves caught during last 54 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.428.5 million on 3409 electricity thieves caught during last 54 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 51 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3409 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.428.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.22 million in addition to getting Rs.249 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3248 accused whereas the police arrested 2766 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 22 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply. The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.1.954 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 64,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now, 1107 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.

138.3 million under 2.977 million detection units.

He said that 344 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1215,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.51.4 million.

Similarly, 354 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and handed down with a fine of 1264,000 detection units amounting to Rs.53 million.

In Chiniot district, 368 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1145,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.52.5 million.

Meanwhile, more than 375,000 detection units amounting to Rs.18.1 million was imposed on 115 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 434 electricity thieves were caught and more than 933,000 detection units amounting to Rs.42.1 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 367 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 880,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.40.7 million.

In district Toba Tek Singh, 266 electricity thieves were caught and handed down with more than 628,000 detection units amounting to Rs.32.6 million, he added.