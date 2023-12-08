Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.528.1 million fine on 4,495 electricity thieves caught during last 91 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.528.1 million fine on 4,495 electricity thieves caught during last 91 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 91 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 4495 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.528.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 11.4 million in addition to getting Rs.347 million recovered from them.

FESCO had also got cases registered against 4277 accused whereas the police had arrested 3710 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1436 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.166.7 million on them under the head of 3658,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 491 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

65.8 million under 1607,000 detection units.

Similarly, 515 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.58 million under 1173,000 detection units.

He further said that 455 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.63.6 million under 1389,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 130 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.18.3 million for 373,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 580 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.57.4 million for 1261,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 490 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.51.4 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1079,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 342 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.39.2 million for 772,000 detection units, spokesman added.