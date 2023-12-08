Open Menu

Rs.528.1m Imposed On 4,495 Electricity Thieves, 4277 Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.528.1 million fine on 4,495 electricity thieves caught during last 91 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.528.1 million fine on 4,495 electricity thieves caught during last 91 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 91 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 4495 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.528.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 11.4 million in addition to getting Rs.347 million recovered from them.

FESCO had also got cases registered against 4277 accused whereas the police had arrested 3710 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1436 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.166.7 million on them under the head of 3658,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 491 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

65.8 million under 1607,000 detection units.

Similarly, 515 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.58 million under 1173,000 detection units.

He further said that 455 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.63.6 million under 1389,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 130 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.18.3 million for 373,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 580 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.57.4 million for 1261,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 490 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.51.4 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1079,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 342 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.39.2 million for 772,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

6 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

6 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

9 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

9 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

6 minutes ago
Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

6 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

6 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

6 minutes ago
 Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recover ..

Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

2 minutes ago
 Development process to continue under guidance of ..

Development process to continue under guidance of member City Council: Mayor Kar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan