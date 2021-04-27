UrduPoint.com
Rs.75,000 Fine Imposed On 20 Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:08 PM

Rs.75,000 fine imposed on 20 profiteers

The district administration here Tuesday imposed fine of rupees 75000 against 20 profiteers for overcharging rates fixed by the government in different talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration here Tuesday imposed fine of rupees 75000 against 20 profiteers for overcharging rates fixed by the government in different talukas of the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the officers of district administration also visited 49 shops for checking prices and found 20 shopkeepers charging prices of essential commodities higher than the fixed by local administration.

According to official statement, in City taluka 3 shops out of 11 were fined 50,000, in Latifabad 6 shops out of 14 were fined for rupees 7000, in Qasimabad 5 shops out of 11 were fined rupees 15000 while 6 shops out of 13 were fined rupees 3000 in taluka Hyderabad rural for charging higher rates against approved prices.

