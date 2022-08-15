RSO organizes Taekwondo championship in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Sports Office (RSO) Dera organized Taekwondo Championship in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan was the chief guest of the event while District Police Chief Captain (Retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki were also present on the occasion.

The male and female players and children from other districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Mianwali participated in the Taekwondo Championship.

In the ceremony, the special guests were introduced to the prominent women athletes of the national level.

Speaking at the ceremony, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki said that the Regional Sports Office will encourage the sportsmen to promote positive activities in Dera region so that they could make the region and country's name bright.

The DPO said the police department was also sponsoring positive sports activities for the policemen and public along with maintaining peace and security of the people because a healthy body promotes positive thinking.

The deputy commissioner said the young generations should be provided with sports opportunities so that they could be safe from drugs and other negative activities.