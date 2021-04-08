UrduPoint.com
RTA Challans 171 PSVs, Impounds 170 On Coronavirus SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

RTA challans 171 PSVs, impounds 170 on coronavirus SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi challan slips to 171 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 170 on violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to Secretary, RTA Rawalpindi Rashid Ali, the authority on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Anwarul Haq had launched a campaign to ensure implementation on the SOPs.

He said, the teams of the authority conducted raids and checked implementation of the SOPs at different routes while those found indulged in violations of the SOPs were fined and the vehicles were also impounded during March.

He informed APP that fines amounting to over Rs130,500 were imposed on the violators during last month.

RTA squads constituted to check implementation of the SOPs had accelerated their raids.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

