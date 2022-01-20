RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public transport fares for district Mansehra

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division Thursday increased the diesel-run public transport fares for Mansehra district in the wake of the current petroleum prices hike in the country

According to the notification issued by the RTA for the diesel-run public transport, the fares were increased by 1.62 rupees per kilometer for non-air-conditioned vehicles and 1.82 rupees for AC vehicles. The fares of both local and inter-district transports of various routes in district Mansehra were increased.

Following the new fares list, from Mansehra to Battagram non AC public transport fare would be 111 while AC transport fare 124, Mansehra to Haripur 101 rupees, Mansehra to Oghi 56 rupees, Mansehra to Baffa Doraha 20 rupees, Darband to Haripu 161 and Durband to Mansehra via Lassan Nawab 72 rupees.

Similarly, for local transporters, the fares from Mansehra city to various routes including Hazara University 23 rupees, Dhudyal 26, Shankiyari 31, Baffa 25, Sachan 67, Lassan Khaki 73 rupees, Jabori 62, Mansehra to Khaki via Baidra road 52 rupees, Gali Badral 54, Parhanna 38, Tari via Baidra road 33 and Phulra via Baidra road would be 35 rupees.

Lassan Nawab to Darband 44 rupees, Attar Shisha 25, Jaba Gali 31, Chpar 26, Maira Amjad 30, Mangloor 23, Tanoor 28, Khawari 20, Thathi Ahmed Khan 36, Balakot 65, Balakot to Kiwai 36, Balakot to Ghari Habeebullah 33 and Mansehra to Ghari Habeebullah 52.