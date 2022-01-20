UrduPoint.com

RTA Hazara Division Increases Diesel Run Public Transport Fares For District Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 01:07 PM

RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public transport fares for district Mansehra

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division Thursday increased the diesel-run public transport fares for Mansehra district in the wake of the current petroleum prices hike in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara division Thursday increased the diesel-run public transport fares for Mansehra district in the wake of the current petroleum prices hike in the country.

According to the notification issued by the RTA for the diesel-run public transport, the fares were increased by 1.62 rupees per kilometer for non-air-conditioned vehicles and 1.82 rupees for AC vehicles. The fares of both local and inter-district transports of various routes in district Mansehra were increased.

Following the new fares list, from Mansehra to Battagram non AC public transport fare would be 111 while AC transport fare 124, Mansehra to Haripur 101 rupees, Mansehra to Oghi 56 rupees, Mansehra to Baffa Doraha 20 rupees, Darband to Haripu 161 and Durband to Mansehra via Lassan Nawab 72 rupees.

Similarly, for local transporters, the fares from Mansehra city to various routes including Hazara University 23 rupees, Dhudyal 26, Shankiyari 31, Baffa 25, Sachan 67, Lassan Khaki 73 rupees, Jabori 62, Mansehra to Khaki via Baidra road 52 rupees, Gali Badral 54, Parhanna 38, Tari via Baidra road 33 and Phulra via Baidra road would be 35 rupees.

Lassan Nawab to Darband 44 rupees, Attar Shisha 25, Jaba Gali 31, Chpar 26, Maira Amjad 30, Mangloor 23, Tanoor 28, Khawari 20, Thathi Ahmed Khan 36, Balakot 65, Balakot to Kiwai 36, Balakot to Ghari Habeebullah 33 and Mansehra to Ghari Habeebullah 52.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road RTA Shisha Mansehra Haripur Oghi Balakot Hazara University Mansehra From

Recent Stories

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistan ..

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

17 minutes ago
 First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia's top badminton player quits national tea ..

Malaysia's top badminton player quits national team

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Peril and promise: gas from 'killer lake' powers R ..

Peril and promise: gas from 'killer lake' powers Rwanda

3 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.