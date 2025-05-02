RTC On Climate Smart Agriculture Concludes At NIAB
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The 10-day Regional Training Course (RTC) on Developing Climate Smart Agriculture Using Nuclear and Isotopic Techniques concluded on Friday at the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad.
Hosted by NIAB, a premier research institute of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the training was organized in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Dr. Masood Iqbal, Member Science at PAEC, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted PAEC's commitment to the peaceful application of nuclear technology for national development. “Our initiatives are contributing meaningfully towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he noted.
He further shared that four agricultural research institutes under PAEC—NIA Tandojam, NIFA Peshawar, NIBGE, and NIAB—have collectively developed 159 high-yield, climate-smart crop varieties, of which 68 are currently being cultivated across the country, said a news release.
Emphasizing the growing threat of climate change to global food security, Dr. Masood underscored the significance of nuclear and isotopic techniques in enhancing crop resilience and sustainability.
“By working together and sharing knowledge, participants from across the globe can tackle climate-related challenges as one family,” he added.
Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Director of the training course, provided an overview of the program, which included theoretical sessions, hands-on training, and field visits. Dr. M. Yussouf Saleem, Director NIAB, extended a vote of thanks and revealed that 45 participants from 21 countries—including 36 international and 9 local professionals—benefitted from the training. Two IAEA experts also served as resource persons.
Participants from Thailand and Bangladesh praised the course’s practical focus and expressed appreciation for the hospitality and seamless organization by PAEC and NIAB.
Dr. Mohammad Zaman, Section Head of Soil, Water Management and Crop Nutrition at the IAEA in Vienna, addressed the closing ceremony via video link. He lauded PAEC’s ongoing collaboration with IAEA and commended NIAB for hosting a successful and impactful training course. “This initiative fostered valuable linkages among countries, promoting knowledge-sharing and collaborative research,” he said.
