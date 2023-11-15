Open Menu

RTI Law Ensures Transparency, Improves Governance: Secretary Information Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon stressed the importance of the right to information law in ensuring transparency and improving governance, saying that the Constitution of Pakistan specifies access to information as a fundamental right of citizens.

Memon was speaking at a training workshop held on Wednesday to sensitize information officers about the relevant laws. The workshop was organized by the Sindh Information Commission in collaboration with Transparency International.

Public information officers from various government departments as well as active human rights activists attended the workshop.

Memon said that the Sindh Assembly has passed the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act 2016 to ensure the fundamental right of citizens.

He said that the organization of a training session to make the officers aware of the relevant laws and to perform their duties under the said laws and the participation of public information officers of different departments in this session was a positive move.

Chief Information Commissioner of Sindh Information Commission Dr. Javed Ali, Information Commissioner Advocate Saima Agha, Information Commissioner Shahid Abbas Jatoi, Assistant Professor Department of International Relations Karachi University Dr. Nausheen Wasi, Executive Director Transparency International Kashif Ali, Former Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Dr. Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Dr. Raza Gardaizi and others also addressed the workshop.

