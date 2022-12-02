UrduPoint.com

RTS Orders Stoppage Of Salaries Of Xen, SDOs Over Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Right to Services (RTS) Commission Salim Khan on Friday ordered stoppage of salaries of Xen and SDO Public Health district Karak over public complaints and ordered both officials to address public grievances.

An official statement issued here said that RTS commission comprising Chief Commissioner and Judge Muhammad Asim conducting hearing on complainant Raifullah, caretaker of a religious seminary, who said that despite repeated applications Xen and SDO Public Health department were not providing water connection to the seminary where over 250 children were enrolled.

The Chief Commissioner and judge of RTS commission ordered suspension of their salaries til resolution of the issue and satisfaction of the complainant.

Similarly in another case of water connection, the commission asked Superintendent engineer to resolve the issue within 30-day and submit compliance.

In a case of demarcation of land in district Peshawar, the commission directed Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to order demarcation of the said land within 30 days.

The Chief Commissioner RTS in his statement said that RTS was committed to creating a sense of responsibility among government officials besides restoration of public confidence in the government.

Judge Asim assured that the commission was trying to resolve the public issues in shortest possible time.

More Stories From Pakistan

