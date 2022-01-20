UrduPoint.com

RUDA, CBD Projects Essential To Control Lahore City's Congestion, Pollution: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the Ravi Urban Development and Central business District projects would substantially reduce pollution levels for featuring green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the said projects, emphasized that the said projects were of vital importance for the country and particularly Lahore.

He said the Government had no self-interest rather it was working for the welfare of citizens of Lahore.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government had revitalized dead capital to earn revenues and had initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned during last two decades.

He directed that disciplinary action would be taken against officials who did not adhere to timelines that cause delay in projects' implementation. He also directed the Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces had been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction.

It was apprised that seven international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ravi Urban Development project and agreements had been reached with international organizations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding components of RUDA projects to be considered for inclusion in CPEC projects.

It was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh Residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low cost apartments for which 17,500 applications had been received and balloting would be held next month.

Regarding CBD, it was apprised that Rs. 15 billion revenue was expected from sale of seven mixed used plots. It was informed that leveling and excavation work had started in Walton.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officials. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary of Punjab and senior provincial government officials joined via video link.

