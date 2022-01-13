Running BZU affairs getting harder due to teachers politics, other issues: VC

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has said that running the varsity's affairs was getting harder because of faculty members' politics and other issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has said that running the varsity's affairs was getting harder because of faculty members' politics and other issues.

"Teachers pressurize university administration for their work. I was told about it before joining the varsity and now I 'm realizing it," he said while speaking after administering the oath of the executive body of Academic Staff Association (ASA) late on Wednesday evening.

He said that he was readily available to resolve the issues faced by the faculty, adding that a VC could not take all decisions with one stroke of pen.

"Today, I felt that BZU is owned by me after listening to faculty demands, but actually it is not my property," Dr Kundi stated.

He maintained that he had got several selection boards during his over two years stay for promotion and recruitment and added that BZU was conducting a syndicate on Jan 15.

"Merit has always been my priority and I'm ready to work with you people to resolve the issues," he assured the faculty.

He regretted that the untoward incident of teachers falling out should not have happened this evening.

Ealier, in his address ASA newly elected President Dr Muhammad Riaz thanked the faculty for reposing confidence in him and his team.

He noted that the association would leave no stone unturned to get the problems being faced by teachers resolved.

He lambasted varsity admin for not holding ASA election for the last two years as its term is one year, adding that outgoing association was partial.

During his speech some members of the outgoing association stood up and exchanged harsh words with new executive body members and tried to disrupt the president.

This resulted in an untoward situation in the presence of VC.

Dr Riaz demanded immediate selection board, up-gradation of seats for Tenured Track System (TTS) faculty, withdrawal of notification on 70 pc reimbursement against medical bills.

The newly elected president stated that it was the failure of Dr Kundi who himself had to go to get the gates of the varsity opened followed by protests of the students which was against decorum and status of the VC.

He stressed upon supremacy of law which promotes justice in society, adding that elevation of some teachers was delayed in past selection boards.

He acknowledged Dr Kundi efforts for arranging several selection boards in past two years.

A good number of faculty members attended the ceremony. Besides President Dr Riaz, Dr Faruukh Arsalan took oath as General Secretary, Syed Bilal Hussain as VP, Dr Sjjad Hussain as Joint Secretary, Dr Amir Ismail as Finance Secretary and Dr Sultan, Dr Saadat majeed, Engineer Waqas Hashmi and others as executive body members.