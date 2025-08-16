Russia Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 09:37 PM
President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
President Putin expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
President Putin expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The Russian President expressed best wishes for the affected families
