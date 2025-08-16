Open Menu

Russia Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 09:37 PM

Russia expresses grief over loss of lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) President of Russia Vladimir Putin, in a condolence letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Putin expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Russian President expressed best wishes for the affected families

