Russian Businessmen Meet PM; Show Interest To Invest In Different Projects In Pakistan

Mon 19th April 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the present government's resolve to provide business friendly environment to investors to attract the much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of leading Russian businessmen that called on him here and showed keen interest to invest in different projects in Pakistan.

Led by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman of board of Directors TMK, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, and President of Sinara group, the delegation included Mikhail Popov, Alexander Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Parkhomchuk, Vladimir Shcherbatykh, Anton Zubikhin, Evgenii Poplavskii, Maxim Pavlov and Miss Anisat Bairkhanova.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari, Special Assistant to the PM on Power Tabish Gauhar, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Increased cooperation between Russia and Pakistan in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM), Railways and Energy sectors was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Both sides agreed upon expediting the projects that were already in the pipeline.

