RWMC Anti-dengue Campaign Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was in full swing, and all-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

According to a RWMC spokesman, as per instructions of the Punjab government, the company had cleaned all offices and provided awareness to its staff about preventing the dengue virus.

He said the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various areas of the city to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan are being followed, and weekly reports are being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

The spokesman called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

He said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days since the issue is severe and linked with public health. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society," he added.

