RWMC cleanliness campaign for Rabi Ul Awal kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(SAW), besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for the month of Rabi Ul Awal, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on October 9.

He informed all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity was being cleaned; the waste containers were also emptied.

In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, he added that RWMC communication teams Sunday distributed waste bags and pamphlets in the Union Council-30 Chaa Sultan area to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

He added the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during last night's rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added. Furthermore, RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.