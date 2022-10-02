UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cleanliness Campaign For Rabi Ul Awal Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RWMC cleanliness campaign for Rabi Ul Awal kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(SAW), besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for the month of Rabi Ul Awal, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on October 9.

He informed all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity was being cleaned; the waste containers were also emptied.

In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, he added that RWMC communication teams Sunday distributed waste bags and pamphlets in the Union Council-30 Chaa Sultan area to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab.

He added the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during last night's rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added. Furthermore, RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Holidays Company Rawalpindi October Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.