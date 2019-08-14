RWMC collected 8,500 tons of animals' entrails in 3 Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albarayak collected some 8,500 tons offals and entrails of sacrificial animals during the tree days of Eid ul Azha from across the district and dumped the same at Losar landfill site According to an RWMC spokesman, about 3,100 tons remains of sacrificial animals was collected on the first day (Monday), 1,700 tons on the second day (Tuesday) and 3,700 tons on the third day of Eid.

He said 10 permanent and 27 mobile collection points were set up while 364 vehicles, 144 mini-dumper trucks and 250 handcarts were used to lift and dispose of the entrails and offals of the sacrificed animals.

The spokesman said a modern system was installed at a control room where it was identified that the sacrificial animal waste had been collected or its was still lying at the collection point.

Both the RWMC and Albayrak had deployed 3,500 sanitary workers to carrying out the operation, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited many city areas, including 6th Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Eid Gah Road, Pirwadhai, Satellite Town, Saidpur Road and Chandni Chowk to cleanliness arrangements.