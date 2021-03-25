UrduPoint.com
RWMC Conducts Cleanliness Operation Near Military Parade Areas

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:49 PM

RWMC conducts cleanliness operation near military parade areas

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC on Thursday conducted cleanliness campaign in its areas near military parade on 25 March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC on Thursday conducted cleanliness campaign in its areas near military parade on 25 March. Teams of the Company collected solid waste and other garbage from open areas from Koral to Faizabad along fly past route and military parade on 25 March.

These areas include Iqbal Town, Dhok Kala Khan, Shakryal, Khanna and Sangar Town. The citizens were educated at their door step by the communication teams that how and where they can dispose off their sold waste.

The citizens were told that in case of seeking any assistance or giving proposal, they can call on the Company's toll free number 1139.

