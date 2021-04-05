RWMC continues door-to-door campaign under 'Dastak' initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Under its ongoing door-to-door cleanliness awareness campaign 'Dastak', the teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday visited Mohallah Eid Gah UC-16 and told the residents about the importance of neat and clean surroundings around their houses and the negative impact of solid waste and garbage on human health, particularly during current wave of epidemics and Covid pandemic.

The local residents, shopkeepers and traders were requested to dump their waste and garbage in covered containers and bins placed at all important points in the area or hand it over to the waste specialists deputed by the Company for this purpose rather than burning it at open areas.

The RWMC deputed enhanced number of sanitary workers who conducted special cleanliness drive at all small and big graveyards, mosques, Madaris and their adjoining areas of the city for the Shab-e-Baraat.