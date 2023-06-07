RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Rana Sajid Safdar on Wednesday distributed life insurance cheques of Rs 500,000 each to two sanitary workers' families who died of heart attacks.

According to RWMC spokesman, the cheques were provided to the Shahbaz Mashih and Dilawar Masih family members who were performing duties in Union Council 86, and 80 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sajid said that sanitary workers were like our front-line soldiers who carry out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they are diligently carrying out their responsibilities for our convenience and help."The heirs of the sanitary workers on the occasion also expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance and said "We are very grateful that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company stood with us in this hour of trouble."