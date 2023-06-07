UrduPoint.com

RWMC Distributes Insurance Cheques To Two Deceased Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 07:05 PM

RWMC distributes insurance cheques to two deceased families

Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Rana Sajid Safdar on Wednesday distributed life insurance cheques of Rs 500,000 each to two sanitary workers' families who died of heart attacks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)Rana Sajid Safdar on Wednesday distributed life insurance cheques of Rs 500,000 each to two sanitary workers' families who died of heart attacks.

According to RWMC spokesman, the cheques were provided to the Shahbaz Mashih and Dilawar Masih family members who were performing duties in Union Council 86, and 80 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sajid said that sanitary workers were like our front-line soldiers who carry out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they are diligently carrying out their responsibilities for our convenience and help."The heirs of the sanitary workers on the occasion also expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance and said "We are very grateful that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company stood with us in this hour of trouble."

Related Topics

Weather Company Died Rawalpindi Family All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends sustainability gradu ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends sustainability graduation ceremony

1 minute ago
 PM directs formulation of comprehensive developmen ..

PM directs formulation of comprehensive development package for KP merged distri ..

9 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder ..

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam murder case

9 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries D ..

Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries Discuss Union State Security - ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

Govt taking steps for public welfare: minister

10 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defeat hostile forces, abettors with ..

COAS vows to defeat hostile forces, abettors with nation's full support

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.