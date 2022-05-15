UrduPoint.com

RWMC Four-month-long Cleanliness Campaign Kicks Off

Published May 15, 2022

RWMC four-month-long cleanliness campaign kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)had kicked off its four-month-long cleanliness drive" Saaf Punjab" to keep the district neat and clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been finalised on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

During the drive, he said all available resources were being utilised to accomplish the task while de-slitting, street washing twice a day, cleaning and spraying, elimination of standing water, special cleaning in slums, removal of wall chalking, banners, flakes, posters, cleaning of mosques, religious places, shrines, cemeteries and parks were being carried out.

He informed playgrounds, green belts, bus stands, open spaces, and vacant plots were also being cleared.

"All the district areas are working under a control room; besides, Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarraer can also be contacted in case of any difficulty regarding cleanliness problems in any district area, "he added.

He said that the sanitation of the hill station, Murree, was also being ensured and urged the tourists to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads or green belts.

Meanwhile, he said that the Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing, and all-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue. He said that the teams of RWMC under the drive distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue in Union Council,18 Pindora.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

"Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases", he added.

