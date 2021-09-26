RWMC kicks off anti-dengue activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started a massive anti-dengue campaign to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC was carrying out the desilting of drains, cleanliness of vacant plots and removing stagnant water from various of the city to keep the residents safe from this deadly disease.

He further said the RWMC has finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain AS while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC has been cancelled on September 28.

Under the special cleanliness program, all procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in open.