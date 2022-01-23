RWMC removes 16,000 tonnes of waste during January

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed over 16,000 tonnes of garbage from the city areas in a special clean-up drive since the start of this year.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, on the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, had been chalked under the Clean and Green campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said RWMC had resolved around 150 complaints received on social media during the last week while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

In addition, he said that the RWMC staff continued its cleanliness drive in the Murree amid heavy snowfall and removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from there to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers were also carried out cleanliness work in the various Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain, adding the drains, blocked during the rains, were being opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places were also underway in the city.

The RWMC spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.