UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removes 16,000 Tonnes Of Waste During January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RWMC removes 16,000 tonnes of waste during January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has removed over 16,000 tonnes of garbage from the city areas in a special clean-up drive since the start of this year.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan, on the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, had been chalked under the Clean and Green campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

He said RWMC had resolved around 150 complaints received on social media during the last week while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of nullah Lei and adjoining areas.

In addition, he said that the RWMC staff continued its cleanliness drive in the Murree amid heavy snowfall and removed hundreds of tonnes of snow and rubbish from there to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers were also carried out cleanliness work in the various Rawalpindi city areas despite severe cold and rain, adding the drains, blocked during the rains, were being opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards and other public places were also underway in the city.

The RWMC spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.

Related Topics

Snow Murree Social Media Company Rawalpindi From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

10 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.