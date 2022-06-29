UrduPoint.com

RWMC Takes Cleanliness Responsibility For Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:25 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has taken over the cleanliness responsibility of Municipal Corporation, Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 )

According to the RWMC spokesman, the company had placed 48 waste containers in the areas from Jhika Gali to Bhurban and Darya Gali to Barian to make the hill station environmentally-friendly for the visitors.

He said the RWMC had devised a comprehensive plan for making the mountain station more attractive for the tourists during the summer season and on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

"We will use our experience and resources to make the Murree a global tourist destination, according to international standards," he added.

Meanwhile, RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar, on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi, inspected the ongoing cleanliness operation on the banks of Nullah Lai at various places in the city because of the expected monsoon rains from Thursday.

The MD visited Gawalmandi, Pir Wadhai, Katarian, and Ganjmandi Lai areas and inspected the General Bus Stand in Pir Wadhai.

Later, he also visited the various city union councils and directed the sanitary workers to ensure rainwater drainage as the Meteorological Department had forecast more rains in the following days.

He said the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents was the top priority of the RWMC and urged the people not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.

Furthermore, he asked the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water.

However, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

