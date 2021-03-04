Rwp Police arrest nine for aerial firing, three kite flyers and sellers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday arrested those involved in aerial firing, kite flying and selling kits in violation of imposed ban.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested three namely Nasir, Amir Hussain and Muhammad Usman, who were engaged in aerial firing during Basant after a video they posted on social media of the act went viral.

Kalar Syedan police also held an accused namely Aqib who was also engaged in aerial firing while City police nabbed Bilal on charges of aerial firing.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested four, Adil Waheed, Muhammad Hamza, Ali Azeem and Asad on the same charges. Police also recovered weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against all the accused.

Meanwhile, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police rounded up three identified as Muhammad Qasim, Abdul Rauf and Shakeel Ahmed on recovery of 360 kites and 18 string rolls.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said, kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented adding police were making all out efforts to net the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up a large number of kite sellers and flyers.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and all out efforts were being made to control the kite flying, he added.