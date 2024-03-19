S. Waziristan Administration Extends Support To Affected Family
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail on Tuesday visited the house of the affected family at Barmal Tehsil and assured full support of the administration
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail on Tuesday visited the house of the affected family at Barmal Tehsil and assured full support of the administration.
He undertook the visit on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan to express condolences over the loss of the family’ six members who died in roof collapse incident and assured full support in this testing time.
The AC expressed sympathies and offered fatheh for the departed souls. He inquired after the health of the injured, as well.
He also carried out inspection of the remaining rooms of the house and assured full financial support by the government.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has approved a Rs 100 million compensation package for the victims' family.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff4 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money9 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified9 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents9 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing15 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates29 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz3 minutes ago