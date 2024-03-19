S. Waziristan administration extends support to affected family

Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail on Tuesday visited the house of the affected family at Barmal Tehsil and assured full support of the administration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail on Tuesday visited the house of the affected family at Barmal Tehsil and assured full support of the administration.

He undertook the visit on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan to express condolences over the loss of the family’ six members who died in roof collapse incident and assured full support in this testing time.

The AC expressed sympathies and offered fatheh for the departed souls. He inquired after the health of the injured, as well.

He also carried out inspection of the remaining rooms of the house and assured full financial support by the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has approved a Rs 100 million compensation package for the victims' family.