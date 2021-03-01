Safari park to be visited in vehicles: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that citizens could visit Safari along with their families area in their vehicles.

The people should be provided to the visitors at Safari Park, the Administrator passed these remarks during emergent visit of the Park, said a statement.

He said that Miyawaki forest would be planted at Safari Park in large numbers. Animals birds should be brought at vacant cages, he added.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi, Director Safari Aftab Qaimkhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Safari Park Karachi is the biggest safari of Pakistan.

He said that uplifting the Safari Park is needed and facilities at the park should be increased.

Ahmed said that the visotors could go to safari and see the animals while being in the vehicles.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking all-out measures to uplift entertainment and recreational places in the city.

The Administrator also visited Elephant enclosure and feeded male elephant "Sonu" and female elephant "Malka". He also denied fake and fabricated news regarding deteriorated condition of Malka.

He passed directives for Malka's medical check up by veterinary doctors every week.

Ahmed said different animals had breeded in the Safari Park which shows that they are provided natural environment.

On the occasion, the Administrator was briefed that a library is being established at the park where books related to zoology would be available for the public.

He said that miyawaki forest would be planted at the park.