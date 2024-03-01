Open Menu

Safe City Cameras Identify 79 Stolen Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System captured data from 74,949 vehicles and identified 79 as stolen ones, and 52,125 vehicles with non-standard number plates

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.

The participants in the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System had proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces.

The faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.

The Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System. A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

