Safe City Introduces Cameras With Facial Recognition Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in surveillance, maintaining law and order and better monitoring of criminal elements in different areas of the city and issued a total of 887 alerts through use of facial recognition technology cameras.

Following directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took several steps to make the Safe City project Islamabad an effective project.

Under the command of IGP Islamabad, the coverage of Safe City Islamabad was extended to different areas of the city. Cameras installed in various shopping malls, metro buses, toll plazas and markets have been linked with the centralized system of Safe City.

Similarly, for the first time, 106 cameras with advanced facial recognition technology were installed in different areas of the city for better monitoring and surveillance.

These advanced cameras are playing an effective role to curb activities of criminal elements in the Federal capital and maintaining the law and order. This modern technology has not only made the monitoring of the elements involved in illegal activities effective but has also improved the surveillance at the entry and exit points of the city.

With the help of these modern cameras, Islamabad capital police arrested three criminal elements involved in illegal activities and issued a total of 887 alerts.

