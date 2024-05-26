'Safe City' Project To Be Completed In Two Phases: Sindh Home Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar has announced the launch of "Safe City" project aimed at making Karachi one of the safest cities in the country. The project worth over Rs 3 billion will be completed in two phases with the first phase expected to be completed within 12 months.
The minister stated that the project would not only reduce the crime rate but also help eliminate criminal elements. He said that the second phase of the project would focus on expanding the scope of the project to other cities in Sindh after its successful implementation in Karachi.
The home minister also praised the efforts of the Sindh Police saying that they had taken effective measures to improve the law and order situation in the province with the support of the Sindh Government.
He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the police and acknowledged that there was still room for improvement and the situation was improved significantly compared to the past.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachers protest against attending school during summer holidays17 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 85,055 power pilferers in 245 days10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers dead body10 minutes ago
-
Heat wave to prevail in Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arm holders held during operation11 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior artist Talat Hussain21 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry issues progress report of infrastructure improvement in ICT Schools21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for prevention of Congo21 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to grow approved rice varieties21 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter killed as van runs over them30 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 2 daughters injured in roof collapse30 minutes ago
-
UBL organises 11th Literature and Arts awards ceremony30 minutes ago