Safe City project to be operational soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, reviewed the ongoing construction work at Safe City Project here on Monday.

During the visit he also reviewed the progress on various suspects of safe city project including budget allocation, camera installation and the establishment of the data center.

According to police spokesman, the RPO issued instructions to the concerned authorities to complete the project within the stipulated time.

The police chief said that the project would prove to be an important milestone for the safety of life and property of the citizens of Rawalpindi and would also help in mitigating the suffering of the commuters.

Safe City project would be operational by the end of this month, he concluded.