Safety of commuters to be ensured at any cost on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway: Asad Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Asad Mahmood has said that all the possible measures should be taken for the protection of life and property of passengers on Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting held in the Ministry of Communications today in which issues related to accumulation of rain water and traffic congestion on Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway were reviewed, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood was informed that as soon as water accumulation was reported on the motorway, immediate action was taken for its drainage to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed to inquire into the incident and submit a report within four days.

He said that the causes of danger to human life would not be tolerated at all. He said, that effective management of drainage on the motorway should be ensured so that such unpleasant situations could be avoided in the future.

On this occasion, the officials of National Highway Authority informed the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mahmood that the design of Hakla-D.I Khan Motorway will be reviewed in detail and any defects found will be rectified immediately.