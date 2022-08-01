UrduPoint.com

Sahibzada Shabir Calls For Observing Youm-i- Istehsal With Full Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Former Member National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Sahibzada Shabir Ansari on Monday called for observing third anniversary of annexation of Kashmir on August 05 as Youm-i- Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) with full enthusiasm across the country

Talking to APP, the former MNA said that the purpose of observing the day was to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that PML-N and other political forces of Pakistan would hold rallies and raise voice against Indian brutalities against Kashmiris.

Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and the dispute must be resolved as per the UN resolutions and the aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ansari said.

He said that the PML-N always raised the Kashmir issue at all forums, including the United Nations, and the incumbent coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take up this matter at all the relevant forums.

Ansari appealed to the people of Hyderabad to participate in rallies on Day of Exploitation to be observed on August 05 and record a strong protest at international forums against Indian state terrorism in the occupied territories.

