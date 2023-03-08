UrduPoint.com

Sahir Ludhianvi Was Remembered On 102nd Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sahir Ludhianvi was remembered on 102nd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Legendary poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi was remembered on his 102nd birth anniversary here Wednesday for his stirring poetry that resonated deeply with young people, as well as his literary contributions to the film industry.

Ludhianvi is considered one of the most prominent poets of the progressive movement and his unique ability to blend romance and protest in his writing helped give a new direction to the movement's poetry.

Born in Ludhiana in 1921, Ludhianvi was named Abdul Hai and grew up in his maternal home after his mother separated from his father due to a custody dispute. Ludhianvi attended Malwa Khalsa school, where he developed a passion for poetry, and later enrolled at Government College, Ludhiana.

In 1944, Ludhianvi published his first collection of poetry, "Talkhiyan," which quickly became a bestseller. He later moved to Lahore and became the editor of Adab-e-Latif, a popular literary magazine, as well as other publications.

Ludhianvi's friend invited him to write a song for the film "Azadi Ki Rah Par," which led Ludhianvi to move to Bombay to pursue a career as a lyricist.

He eventually found success working with composer SD Burman, and the duo went on to produce many memorable songs for films. Ludhianvi's expansive range of poetic motifs is unmatched, and his political, romantic, psychological, and revolutionary poetry continues to resonate with readers today.

Ludhianvi's contributions to literature and the film industry earned him numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 1971, the Soviet Nehru Award in 1973, and the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist in 1964 and 1977.

Today, Ludhianvi's legacy lives on through his timeless poetry and the enduring impact he made on Indian literature and culture.

