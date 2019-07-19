UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Group To Support Opposition In ICCI Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Saif Group to support opposition in ICCI elections

Well reputed Saif Group has announced its unconditional support to the Islamabad United Group (IUG) in the elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Well reputed Saif Group has announced its unconditional support to the Islamabad United Group (IUG) in the elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.The decision was taken in a meeting between Chairman Islamabad United Group Habibullah Zahid and former Federal ministers Anwar Saifullah Khan and Saleem Saifullah Khan.

Senior Vice Chairman of the IUG Shahid Zaman Shinwari and other leaders were also present on the occasion.Habibullah Zahid told the Saifullah brothers that ICCI has not played their role in highlighting and resolving the problems of the business community resulting in frustration.They said that the business community is upset over the personal welfare agenda of ICCI and they want a positive change.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Anwar Saifullah Khan Chamber Commerce Islamabad United Industry

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

53 seconds ago

President of Pakistan Olympic Association Calls on ..

55 seconds ago

Sale of CDA on result of annual examination for 20 ..

57 seconds ago

Thai Airways to start operation from Islamabad to ..

1 minute ago

Sohail bin Qayyum, Tariq elected as President, GS ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.