Saif Group to support opposition in ICCI elections

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Well reputed Saif Group has announced its unconditional support to the Islamabad United Group (IUG) in the elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.The decision was taken in a meeting between Chairman Islamabad United Group Habibullah Zahid and former Federal ministers Anwar Saifullah Khan and Saleem Saifullah Khan.

Senior Vice Chairman of the IUG Shahid Zaman Shinwari and other leaders were also present on the occasion.Habibullah Zahid told the Saifullah brothers that ICCI has not played their role in highlighting and resolving the problems of the business community resulting in frustration.They said that the business community is upset over the personal welfare agenda of ICCI and they want a positive change.