Saifullah brothers grieved over demise of Dr Qadeer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Saifullah Brothers have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a joint condolence statement issued here on Sunday, former Federal ministers Salim Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan and Hamayun Saifullah Khan paid glowing tributes to the services of late nuclear scientist and termed his death a national tragedy and irreparable loss for the country and nation.

They added that such patriotic and great scientists born once in centuries. They said that late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan through nuclear and missile technology has made the national defence impregnable.

They expressed heartiest condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and prayed for his eternal peace.