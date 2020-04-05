UrduPoint.com
Saira Peter To Help Poor, Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan's First Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter on Sunday announced that her foundation would expand relief work to all four provinces including tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message, she said, "I recently came back from Pakistan but my heart is still there," adding specially with all those who was suffering hardships due coronavirus lockdown.

She said most daily wagers could not work and they need support and relief. She said Sarah Foundation had started relief campaign and initially distributed food in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, said a press release.

Saira said her foundation's volunteers had distributed food relief among around 100 deserving families and now she want to further expend relief work to other cities of the country including interior Sindh, Karachi and some parts of Punjab and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also thanked the donors and supports for the noble cause and appealed that anybody could join with her to support the people in need.

She said volunteers were collecting data of most deserving people in various parts of the country to make it possible to reach each needy family at their doorstep.

The Sarah Foundation Pakistan was established as a direct response to the philanthropic work of fourteen year old Sarah Francis, whose young life inspired many to realise that they could actually do something to make the world a better place for others.

From it's inception, the Sarah Foundation Pakistan has been involved in long lasting grassroots initiatives and has sought out those who are overlooked by larger campaigns or projects.

In 2005 the Foundation delivered aid to victims of the Quake, especially to those families scattered across low lying hills, who were forced to watch relief trucks roll past them on the way to others stranded at higher altitudes.

The foundation has not only responded to immediate humanitarian needs but has also given equipment or small grants to enable people to become self sufficient.

