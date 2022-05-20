UrduPoint.com

Sale Of Subsidized Flour At Rs 490 Per 10 Kg Bag Started In Pindi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 11:09 PM

On the directives of the Punjab government, sale of subsidized flour at Rs 490 per 10 kg bag has been started in Rawalpindi here on Friday to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Punjab government, sale of subsidized flour at Rs 490 per 10 kg bag has been started in Rawalpindi here on Friday to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district government spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq along with public representatives and members of traders association visited a sale point in Banni Market.

The DC had directed the District food Controller to establish subsidized flour sale points in whole district Rawalpindi.

The DC also visited Jhanda Chichi Bazar to check the display of rate lists and enforcement of government notified rates at shops, he added.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi District Administration on the orders of the DC was regularly conducting raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and taking action in accordance with the law against the violators.

The shops of the violators were also being sealed, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal also chaired meetings to review performance of price Control Magistrates, he added.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said, adding that the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

