Saleem Mandviwalla Expresses Grief Over Shahbaz Sharif's Mother Death At His Residence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:22 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday visited the residence of Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Model Town Lahore, and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of latter's beloved mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday visited the residence of Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Model Town Lahore, and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of latter's beloved mother.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, said a press release issued here.

Senator Rana Maqbool, MNA Mariam Aurangzeb and others guests were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

