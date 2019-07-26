UrduPoint.com
Sales Tax Upon Internet By Sindh Government Is Discouragement For Technology: Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that sales tax upon internet by Sindh government is the discouragement of technology.In his message on social networking site twitter, Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that sales tax upon internet is sheer discouragement of technology by Sindh government .

Students will suffer due to imposition of 19.5 percent sales tax upon internet.Minister has made a request to Sindh government to review its decision as now internet has become a basic need.

