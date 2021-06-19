Salim Jhagra delivers budget speech in KP Assembly amid serene atmosphere

KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday completed his budget speech in a serene atmosphere in the provincial assembly as the opposition members remained silent throughout the proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra on Friday completed his budget speech in a serene atmosphere in the provincial assembly as the opposition members remained silent throughout the proceedings.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was in the chair as a sense of mutual cooperation prevailed in the House with no sloganeering from any side. Not a single page of budget document was torn out or shouting took place.

At the outset of proceedings, the Awami National Party (ANP) staged a token protest, but its members soon returned to the House and listened to the budget speech silently.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with his cabinet ministers attended the assembly session, while Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani and ANP's Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak were not present in the House.

Finance Minister Jhagra at the end of his speech, thanked the joint opposition for listening to him in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said it was a historical day that the opposition maintained the traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for allocating equally huge amounts for all the districts and Constituencies. He also appreciated his team for making efforts in preparing the budget.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also thanked the joint opposition for their patience and cooperation, which, he hoped, would continue in future too.