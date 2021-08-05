UrduPoint.com

Salute To Brave Kashmiris' Continuing Resolve To Fight Indian Illegal Occupation: Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari on Thursday said she saluted the brave Kashmiris' continuing resolve to fight Indian illegal occupation on Indian in the occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, she said on 5th August 2019: IIOJK - Occupation State India under the fascist creed of Modi committed war crimes by seeking to change the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) followed by attempts to change IIOJK's demography.

She said two years on, self-proclaimed defenders of international human rights, continue their appeasement of India even as the myth of Indian democracy exposed under the fascist Modi government.

