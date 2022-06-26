LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ramesh Singh Arora said the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh houses the funerary urn of the founder of Sikh empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a beacon for the generations to come.

Talking to APP on the eve of 183rd death anniversary of Maharja Ranjit Singh, he said the Samadhi was the nucleus for the Sikhs all across the globe who get together to pay homage to the great Sikh leader who freed Punjab from the rule of the invaders, adding that Ranjit Singh will live forever in the annals of history.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh established the Sikh empire (1799-1839) at the age of 18 and they ruled the 19th most populous (3.5 million population) country in the world. The Sikh empire's frontiers spread over Khyber Pass in the West to Tibet in the East, and Mithankot in the South to Kashmir in the North.

The Samadhi has been built at the site of Ranjit Singh's cremation and is a holy site for the Sikhs.

Arora said Maharja Ranjit Singh created a special identity for the Sikh nation through his military services and good governance, adding that his rule embodies an era of peace, tolerance and harmony.

To a query, he said Ranjit Singh restored pride of the soil by defeating the invaders who had plundered the precious resources of the land, adding that invaders from Afghanistan and Iran were never sincere to the sub-continent and returned to their lands after looting Punjab.

"Had the resources of the land not been plundered by the invaders, this land would have been rich today", he remarked, adding Ranjit Singh chased down the invaders to the doors of Afghanistan.

Arora said Maharaja Ranjit Singh's services to the land need to be revered beyond religious bias, adding that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government had adopted a unanimous resolution in the Punjab Assembly during its 2013-18 tenure pay homage to Ranjit Singh for his brilliant rule in Punjab.

He said Ranjit Singh's era was the last wall before the British and his fall, due to the internal conspiracies, paved the way for complete domination of the foreign rulers. He said there was need to learn a lesson from history even today.

The parliamentarian said there was need to make Maharaja Ranjit Singh's era part of the curriculum and it should be taught in schools and colleges to make the younger generation of patriotism. He said it saddens him to see how people were losing touch with Punjabi language while it was necessary to preserve the cultural heritage.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, Chairman Evacuee Trist Property board (ETPB) said Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a revered site and had been preserved as per the Sikh traditions.

He said the 183rd death anniversary would be observed with religious fervor and all arrangements had been made to facilitate the Sikh yatrees to commemorate the services of a great son of soil.

The 183rd death anniversary of the founder of Sikh empire Maharaja Ranjit Sikh is observed onJune 27 every year.